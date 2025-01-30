Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation following information about suspected movement of terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said.

The search operation was jointly launched by police and CRPF in Dorhu, Basti and adjoining forest area in Bhaderwah at 8.30 am.

They said the search operation was going on when the last reports were received.

Some local residents noticed the suspicious movement in the area and subsequently informed the police, the officials said.

