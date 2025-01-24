New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Extensive security measures have been put in place for the 76th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. A multi-layered security setup, including vehicle checking, frisking, and the deployment of approximately 15,000 police personnel, has been established to ensure a safe and smooth event.

Speaking to ANI, the New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Devesh Kumar Mahla shared details of the security arrangements, stating, "We have made a multi-layer security arrangement for January 26. We have arranged a six-layer checking and frisking for vehicles. There is multilayer barricading. Video cameras, video analytics, and FRS (facial recognition system) have been enabled..."

He added that several thousand CCTV cameras have been installed across key locations. "Around 15,000 police personnel have been deployed by the district police. There have been 8-9 briefings and rehearsals. The arrangements for January 26 and the Delhi elections are almost the same. We are well prepared and can deal with any kind of contingency," Mahla added.

Regarding VIP security, DCP Mahla mentioned the added precautions for VIPs and foreign guests attending the event. "There are a lot of areas for the VIP and the foreign guests. Overall, around 1 lakh people will come," he explained.

In a message to the public, he added, "We welcome all and request them to cooperate with the security arrangements and the police. If they see anything suspicious, they should inform the police. We assure you that wherever one is standing, one will find police personnel within 20-30 meters. The QR codes have been issued as a security protocol to ensure that no one misuses the pass."

Earlier, on Friday, Major Radhika Sen, who is part of the mechanised forces that will be marching on the Kartavya Path on the Republic Day Parade, highlighted the crucial role of women in the Armed forces.

She said that she would be stationed on Nandighosh, a quick reaction force vehicle made indigenously by Bharat Forge. (ANI)

