Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Various seers and sages of the Niranjani Akhara, riding on elephants and horses passed through different areas of Prayagraj and reached Sangam Ghat today. The sages were welcomed on the banks of the ghat by senior administration officials with garlands.

Secretary of Panchayat Akhara Niranjan, Ramratan Giri Maharaj praised the scenery of Sangam Ghat.

"Our procession is here, the Kumbh Mela has started from today (for us) and the Mahamandaleshwars will come from all corners of India, sit on the throne and go to the camp," said Ramratan Giri.

Speaking further about the camps being prepared, he said that it is like how the camps were set up for kings.

"Just like the camps of kings were made, similarly our camp has been built and after coming here, there were very good arrangements by the administration," he said.

Earlier today Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar inspected Sangam Ghat to take stock of all the preparations being made, and while speaking to ANI, highlighted the various security arrangements being made.

"They (sages) can bathe on the same path and return to the camp. There is complete security here, there are all arrangements and facilities here. All areas are covered by CCTVs and apart from that our foot soldiers will be present on the ground to make sure nothing untoward happens," the DGP said.

Seers from several major akhadas have already arrived at the campsite, including Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)

