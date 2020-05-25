India News | Several Localities in Jammu Declared Red Zones After Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Jammu, May 25 (PTI) Several localities in the winter capital Jammu were on Monday declared containment areas or red zones following detection of new coronavirus cases including one death in the last 24 hours, officials said.

District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan declared municipal ward number 52, 53 and 54 of Trikuta Nagar, municipal ward number 48 of Gurkha Nagar, Kalyanpura and Channi-Mawallian villages in Kanachak and Simbal and Kharian villages of Miran Sahib as red zones, they said.

Quoting the separate orders issued by Chauhan, they said the areas were declared containment or red zones after detection of fresh cases including one death.

A 63-year-old lawyer, hailing from Trikuta Nagar, died of coronavirus at a private hospital here, while over a dozen fresh cases were reported from different parts of Jammu district which falls in the orange zone that saw increased economic activities with opening of shops and business establishments since May 20.

Issuing four separate orders to declare new red zones in the district, Chauhan said the already issued standard operating procedure (SOP) would apply to the red zone villages which would remain under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, except for essential needs.

“Since it is not possible to serve prior notice of this order, it is as such being issued ex-parte. Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Epidemic Disease Act and the Disaster Management Act,” the order read. PTI TAS AB

