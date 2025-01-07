Several trains delayed or either cancelled due to dense fog (Photo/ANI)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): A thick layer of fog continues to cover many parts of North India, leading to train delays.

As per information, several trains have been cancelled or diverted at Ayodhya Railway due to the dense fog.

Visuals showed the iconic Taj Mahal covered in a thin layer of fog in Uttar Pradesh's Agra city.

A dense layer of fog also engulfed Odisha's Mayurbhanj as shown in visuals.

A passenger, Sumit Kumar, from Bihar going to Prayagraj said that his train had been delayed. "Due to fog, the train has been delayed by one to two hours. The train has slowed down to reduced visibility."

Another passenger, Nisha told ANI, "All the trains are running late due to the cold. We have been waiting here for her for a long time. My train is running late. I am getting uncomfortable. Unable to sit due to cold."

Meanwhile, Delhi was shrouded in a thick layer of fog as a cold wave gripped the city on Tuesday morning, accompanied by plummeting temperatures and biting winds.

The temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday was 11.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi at 5.30 am.

As per the Met Department, the minimum forecasted temperature is 8 degrees Celsius for the day while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 19 degrees Celsius along with "dense fog" blanketing the city.

Amid the gripping cold wave conditions in Delhi, several people turned to the night shelters to save themselves from the chilling and biting winds. People also sat by bonfires to keep themselves warm as mercury dipped in the national capital.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

The dense fog disrupted railway operations, causing several trains to run late.

As per the information, around 25 trains are running behind their schedule, including Poorva Express, Vikramshila Express, RJPB Tejas Express, Patalkot Express, Mewar Express and others. (ANI)

