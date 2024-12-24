Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): The serene hill town of North India Shimla, draped in a picturesque white blanket of snow, has become the epicenter of cultural vibrancy as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the much-awaited Winter Carnival on Tuesday.

The 10-day festival, held from December 24 to January 2, celebrates the art and culture of the region. It also serves as a major attraction for tourists looking to experience the unique charm of Himachal Pradesh during the holiday season.

Tourists from across the country are flocking to the state capital to revel in the carnival's festivities, which feature a blend of traditional and modern attractions. The snowy hills of Shimla serve as a breath-taking backdrop to the cultural extravaganza, enhancing the festive spirit.

Among the many highlights is the Himachal Fashion Week, which has drawn attention from participants and audiences across North India. Visitors are also enjoying local delicacies, traditional music, dance, and artistic displays, which together showcase the essence of Himachal Pradesh.

The CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that "Himachal Pradesh is Fully Prepared to Welcome Tourists" this festive season.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the state's readiness to host visitors and ensure their experience is unforgettable.

"This event, running from December 24 to January 2, warmly welcomes all tourists. All tourist destinations across Himachal Pradesh, including Dalhousie, have been instructed to offer the best experiences to visitors. Snowfall has occurred, and Himachal Pradesh is fully prepared to greet tourists. We have issued guidelines to ensure hospitality and cordial behavior toward tourists to leave a lasting impression." Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the government's commitment to promoting tourism, emphasizing that every effort has been made to present Himachal Pradesh as a destination of choice for domestic and international visitors alike.

Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan described the Winter Carnival as a unique amalgamation of Himachal Pradesh's cultural heritage and its potential as a top-tier tourist destination. "The carnival coincides with the New Year and Christmas festivals, introducing tourists to Himachal Pradesh's culture on a single platform," he added.

The festivities commenced with a grand cultural parade, inaugurated by the Chief Minister. This parade brought together folk artists from all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh, showcasing their traditional costumes, music, and dance forms. Mayor Chauhan announced that the top-performing artists would be recognized for their efforts.

In addition to cultural activities, the carnival features a North India Fashion Show, local cuisine stalls, and workshops aimed at spreading awareness about combating substance abuse. "Shimla, known as the 'Queen of Hills,' already holds international acclaim. Through this carnival, we are further promoting its beauty and culture," Chauhan added.

The carnival has drawn glowing reviews from visitors. Sumana, a management consultant and blogger from Bengaluru, shared her excitement about attending the event, said "For years, we've wanted to see a white Christmas, and this time we got one. I enjoyed the local food stalls, especially jalebi and rabri. Despite the extreme cold, everything is well-organized. People here are disciplined and friendly. The crowd is massive, which makes it even more exciting," said Sumana.

Another tourist, Navita Mahajan from Delhi, expressed her admiration for the government's initiative, said "Shimla has a beautiful ambiance, excellent weather, and a lively atmosphere. The food stalls and local cuisines reflect the essence of the region, as promoted by initiatives like 'Vocal for Local.' It's great to see local artists and artisans receiving recognition. This initiative by the Himachal government is commendable, and the timing is perfect."

One of the carnival's standout events is the Himachal Fashion Week, which provides a platform for aspiring models to showcase their talent.

Kiran Negi, a finalist in the fashion show, said "This fashion show provided me with a great opportunity. It's been a journey of hard work to become a finalist here. Such events promote women's empowerment and build confidence. They offer a platform to showcase one's personality and interact with others.

"I want to encourage young girls that they can achieve anything regardless of their background. If I, coming from a small village, can stand here as a finalist, so can they. Hard work and perseverance are key," said Negi.

The Winter Carnival is not just a festival; it is a celebration of everything that makes Himachal Pradesh unique. From its snow-clad landscapes and vibrant art forms to its flavorful cuisine and hospitable culture, the event encapsulates the spirit of the state. Tourists and locals alike are enjoying the festivities, which promise to make this holiday season truly memorable.

As Shimla continues to enchant visitors, the Winter Carnival stands as a testament to Himachal Pradesh's commitment to preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage. (ANI)

