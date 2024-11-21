New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed confidence of winning bypolls in all three assembly segments in the state.

The polling in three assembly constituencies -- Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna -- was held on November 13 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

"I am confident we will win all three bypolls," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The CM said he does not believe in exit polls as they have gone wrong in the recent state elections like Haryana, he added.

