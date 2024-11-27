Shimla, Nov 27 (PTI) Simla Collective, a civil society platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of a drive to know people's opinions about the vision for the state capital for 2040 and reducing carbon footprint.

Simla Collective is an open platform comprising many concerned residents, institutions, and civil society groups based in Shimla town.

While addressing reporters here, Tikender Panwar, former Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Shimla, and member of Simla Collective said that Build Shimla Vision 2040 is a process in which peoples' vision is being built in enhancing the productive capacities of the people of Shimla town in envisioning 2040.

He said that the year 2040 has been chosen because the year will mark an important period when almost 50 per cent of the population will be living in cities.

"The process to achieve the goals is not based on some technological solutions, but is based on people's aspirations. The binary between development and growth is important to build this vision of 2040 through the climate lens," he said.

"The push is for growth where plundering of natural resources is one of the ways forward. Whereas development has another meaning and it is this area that Simla Collective wants to explore in Shimla's context. The questionnaire has already been circulated amongst the students that seek their opinions on various aspects of the town, from mobility, climate, solid waste management, etc," he said.

Panwar further said that Simla Collective will also reach out to the people through ward sabhas and ward committees in alliance with the city council and seek people's responses to the questionnaire.

"All of this will be collated and a conference will be held in April 2024 to push for the implementation of the agenda" he added.

Welcoming the decision to hold Winter Carnival in Shimla, he also suggested that stringent measures should be ensured by the administration so that the ecology and environment of the town are maintained.

'The Ridge should not become spectacle of shacks and vendors as it is an eco-sensitive zone," he added.

"There is already a HP High Court order in this regard that restricts hosting of such vending practices at the Ridge. Even under the Street Vendors Act the Town Vending Committee has placed The Ridge under the 'no vending zone' area. Hence it should not be allowed to be converted into a filthy vending zone," said Panwar.

