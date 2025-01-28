Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 28 (ANI): Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said that the government held discussions in Singapore over the Musi rejuvenation project and skill development for youth in the state. He said that the ministers assured their cooperation regarding the two projects.

"In Singapore, we met two ministers to discuss - Musi rejuvenation and skill development of youth. In this regard, those Ministers assured their cooperation. They could rejuvenate the Singapore River and use it for drinking water. We are taking up the Musi rejuvenation (project) with the aim of giving quality life to people and the Singapore Ministers have assured their support," Babu said in a press conference at Telangana Secretariat here.

Highlighting unemployment as a big issue, the minister said the Telangana government has established Young India Skills University for the skill development of youth so that they get employment. Babu said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for the same.

"Unemployment is a big issue. We, the Government of Telangana, have established Young India Skills University to upgrade the skills of our youth to get good jobs. CM told the ITE officials that although we are getting huge investments, we need to upgrade the skills of our youth and thus, we signed an MoU with them. This MoU also talks about a student exchange programme," Babu said.

The minister said that the government was planning to introduce groundbreaking energy policies. "We brought a new energy policy recently. Through this, we will come forward with groundbreaking energy policies. We will ground all the projects soon," Babu added.

After reutrning from his visit to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government could attract foreign investments of around Rs 1.80 lakh crore. He added that his government aims to make the state a one trillion-dollar economy.

"I along with Minister Sridhar Babu had gone to World Economic Forum, Davos. We could attract around Rs 1.80 lakh crores of (MNCs and foreign) investments to Telangana. After 14 months of forming the government, this win is a very important win for us," CM Reddy said in a presser accompanying the IT minister.

Accusing some people of "conspiring" to destroy the financial condition of the state, the Chief Minister said that the multinational companies have have put faith in the governance of the state. Taking potshots at the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Chief Minister said that they invested government funds abroad, while his government was bringing foreign investments in the state.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum took place at Davos-Klosters from January 20 to 24, 2025.

India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, featured eight states and each sought investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide.

India sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, which comprised of five union ministers and three state chief ministers. (ANI)

