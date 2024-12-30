New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Six people were arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman of Rs 52 lakh at gunpoint in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Monday.

Part of the looted money was used by the mastermind, who was identified as Ranu, for his soon-to-open sweet shop in Jaipur, they said.

Also Read | RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Says Prospects of Indian Economy Expected To Improve in 2025.

The incident took place on December 21 when the victim, Thakur Mahesh (44), and his colleague Krushna were coming from Pitampura to Chandni Chowk with Rs 52 lakh cash in a bag in an autorickshaw, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia.

"At 5:15 pm, while the autorickshaw was waiting at a traffic signal near the Gulabi Bagh gurdwara, three people came from behind and one of them pointed a gun at the complainant. The other two slapped him and fled with the bag containing the cash on a motorcycle," the officer said.

Also Read | AI Revolutionising Everything From Patient Care to Health Communication Among Patients, Doctors and Researchers, Says AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas.

During the investigation, 500 clips of CCTV footage from the vicinity of the area where the incident took place were checked and analysed. Eventually, the three accused were spotted and their route was traced, he said.

Last week, four of the accused were arrested from Laxmi Nagar and other parts of Delhi. They were identified as Vijay alias Jay (34), Ghanshyam (32), Mangal alias Babu (36) and Amir alias Sharukh (22), the DCP said.

Later, a team led by Inspector Rohit Saraswat traced two more accused -- Raju alias Samay Singh (38) from Delhi and mastermind Ranu Prakash Sharma (38) from Jaipur.

According to police, Ranu invested a portion of the looted money in his sweet shop in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, which was to open shortly.

"All the accused were previously involved in cases of cheating, theft and robbery," another police officer said.

During interrogation, Raju revealed that he followed the victim from Kashmere Gate to Pitampura in the metro and kept the other accused informed about their movement, police said.

Raju told police that he was previously involved in similar cases. He would identify individuals likely to be carrying large amounts of cash based on their demeanour, outfit and bags. He would then follow them, and mark their routes, vehicles, timings and blind spots before roping in others to carry out the robbery.

Around Rs 40 lakh, the motorcycle and the pistol used in the crime were recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)