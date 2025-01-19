New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday hailed the Union government's proposal of talks with farmers as a great victory and welcomed fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's decision to receive medical support.

"SKM considers union government's decision to hold discussions with farmers organisations a great victory," they said in a statement.

The group, which led the 2020-21 farmers' protests against the three now-repealed farm laws, said the government was forced to hold discussions due to the farmers' growing unity.

"SKM welcomes the decision of fasting farmer leader Sardar Jagjit Singh Dallewal to receive medical support and wishes him a quick recovery and good health. The continuous efforts made by SKM leaders for farmers' unity and pan-India agitation against the anti-farmer union government has forced the Govt. to retract from its divisive strategy," the collective said.

The SKM also called upon all farmers to "respond and rise in protest" against the Union government and force it to "roll back its anti-farmer policies."

They termed the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM) an attempt to bring back the repealed farm laws.

The farmers' body also called upon all its units to send out memorandums to Members of Parliament through email instead of holding Kisan Dharna at MP offices on Monday and asked them to focus on SKM's tractor rallies on January 26.

A meeting of the general body of SKM will be held in New Delhi on January 24.

"SKM once again calls upon and warns the union government to desist from acting against the interests of farmers, the Annadatas of the country. SKM resoundingly informs and announces to the government that farmers of this country are united in their demands which have to be met by the Union Govt and till then, democratic agitations in all forms shall continue against the Union Government," the SKM said.

