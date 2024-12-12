Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) In an apparent case of suicide, an Army personnel allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Havaldar Indesh Kumar was on sentry duty inside his camp at the Anjanwali village in the Manjakote area when he fatally shot himself late Tuesday, the officials said.

Also Read | Parbhani Riot: Nanded Police Patrol in Violence-Hit Maharashtra's City After Riot Breaks Out Over Alleged Vandalising of Replica of Indian Constitution (Watch Video).

They said the reason behind the extreme step was not known immediately.

Police have started inquest proceedings into the case, the officials added.

Also Read | Bulldozer Action in Sambhal: Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department, Police Demolish Illegal Encroachments in UP (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)