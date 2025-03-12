Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi appeared before the investigation officer on Wednesday regarding his controversial statement on Aurangzeb, according to the Mumbai Police.

Before appearing infront of the Police Azmi said, "I am going to Marine Drive police station. The court has asked me to go to the police station and sign before the police there for three days."

Speaking to the reporters after giving he joined the Police probe, SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said, "There is no need to record a statement; there is no case. An FIR had been registered against me. I took anticipatory bail. I got the bail, and I need to come and put my signature for three days."

"If I'm being accused without doing anything wrong, then yes, I'm afraid of that. They suspended me from the entire session. People are calling me a terrorist, but which terror have I spread? This is meaningless. The government might do whatever it likes, but I will continue my work," Azmi said.

The Mumbai session court had ordered Abu Azmi to appear before the officer for investigation in the case of his controversial statement on Aurangzeb.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Mumbai's session court granted anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi on a solvent surety bond of Rs 20,000 in connection with his alleged controversial statement about Aurangzeb made in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Abu Azmi had filed anticipatory bail in the Mumbai Sessions Court to avoid arrest. Additionally, he has also been asked not to tamper with the evidence.

Notably, a few days ago, Abu Azmi made a controversial statement about Aurangzeb in the Legislative Assembly premises, which was opposed by leaders of all parties. After Azmi's statement, Mumbai Police registered a case under sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

