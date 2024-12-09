New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to file a report indicating "feasible" guidelines on use of service animals for persons with disabilities.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order while dealing with a batch of pleas on the issue of stray dogs and monkeys attacking citizens, including the persons with disabilities.

One of the petitions highlighted the lack of an enabling framework for the use of therapy or service animals by persons with disabilities.

The counsel representing the Centre said the authorities would deliberate upon the issue and try producing the guidelines for using service animals for the benefit of persons with disabilities.

"Let proper status report be filed indicating a set of feasible guidelines on the said subject," the bench said.

The counsel for the petitioner NGO Dhananjay Sanjogta Foundation, Rahul Bajaj, who is blind, said the latest status report filed by the department merely highlighted the need for the guidelines and requested the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying to take up the issue.

On the issue protecting vulnerable groups from attacks by stray animals, the court asked the Delhi government to also file a status report.

On November 18, the high court directed the chief secretary to implement a slew of measures recommended by the heads of various departments to deal with the menace of stray dogs and monkeys in the national capital.

The high court in October directed authorities to shift all the monkeys in the national capital to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on priority. It then underlined that strays couldn't be allowed to take over the city.

The petitioner submitted that the animal birth control rules were in violation of the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act as those fail to address the issue of stray animal attacks on the persons with disabilities who couldn't defend themselves.

The white cane used by the blind resembles a stick that the animals perceive as a threat and therefore, attack, the plea highlighted.

The matter would be heard in February, 2025.

