New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court has taken note of the reports about the 'controversial' speech given by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, judge of the Allahabad High Court, at an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday.

The apex court has sought details of the speech from the Allahabad High Court.

"The Supreme Court has taken note of the newspaper reports of a speech given by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The details and particulars have been called from the High Court and the matter is under consideration," a press statement issued by the Supreme Court stated.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav on December 8 attended an event organised by VHP and spoke on the subject of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

At the event, Justice Yadav reportedly remarked that he had "no hesitation" in saying that the country will function according to the wishes of the majority. His remarks have created huge uproar across the circles. (ANI)

