Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 23 (ANI): In a country where police stations play a vital role in ensuring safety and security, Surat's Ichhapore Police Station has emerged as a shining example of efficiency, community involvement, and excellence in law enforcement.This police station has been ranked the best in India for its outstanding efforts to maintain law and order while fostering trust among the people.

Ichhapore Police Station received the prestigious Best Police Station Award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the DGP Conference held in Bhubaneswar.

The award is part of an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed at recognizing and celebrating outstanding police stations that go above and beyond in ensuring public safety and fostering strong community ties.

Commissioner of Police, Surat, Anupam Singh Gehlot said Ichhapore police station ensures a proper response to the people.

"In a police station, the way crime patterns are handled, how crimes are dealt with, the timely submission of chargesheets, and the occurrence of convictions are all important. No negative activities are happening within the police station, the service of warrants and notices is being done in a timely manner," he said.

"Additionally, efforts to maintain cleanliness in the police station and law and order are crucial. The CCTV network set up in the station is used to monitor and maintain security, ensuring that everything is functioning properly. The police station also ensures a proper response to the public; when people visit, how they are treated all are monitored. The National Crime Bureau (NCIB) data is analysed to track and assess crime trends," he added.

Ichhapore Police Station has transformed the traditional perception of police stations, fostering a strong, positive relationship between the police and the public.Citizens expressed their satisfaction with the approachable and supportive attitude of the police at Ichhapore.

They highlighted how the police have consistently met their expectations, making them feel safe and valued.

Shravan Kumar Maheshwari, a resident, said, "Their work is very good. If we have any problem, we go to the police station. They are always there for us. They support us immediately. Their work is very good".

Another resident, Aastik Babu Bhai Patel said there is significant awareness, thanks to the government's efforts on cybercrime, fraud, and ATM fraud.

"The police station, in collaboration with villages and society, proactively raises awareness about these issues. Their efforts have resulted in widespread awareness in the community," he said.

Ichhapore Police Station has set a remarkable standard in law enforcement with its exceptional track record in solving serious crimes like murder, robbery, and rape.Its use of advanced technology, including CCTV surveillance and efficient crime detection, has greatly improved public safety.

By prioritizing citizen-centric services and swift justice, the station has earned widespread admiration, becoming a model for police stations nationwide. (ANI)

