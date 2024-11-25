Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): Two individuals have been arrested from the Matigara area of Siliguri in connection with the tab funds fraud, where funds meant for students to buy the computer tablets and smartphones have been siphoned to other accounts, police said.

In a joint operation with Keshiary police of West Midnapore, Matigara police of Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested two persons in connection with the Tab money scam from Matigara area on Saturday.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Educational Institutions in 5 Districts To Remain Closed on November 25 and 26 for Safety of Students, Teachers.

The accused have been identified as Nazrul Islam (20) and Ruksana Khatun (50), residents of Matigara area in Siliguri.

The accused were charged under Section of 318 (2), 318 (4), 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024 To Begin on November 25; Waqf to Banking Laws Bill To Be Discussed.

According to the written complaint given by Badal Ch Das, head-master of Lal Bahadur Higher Secondary School, West Midnapore under Keshiary police station, Rs 70,00 of students were credited to the accounts of Ruksana Khatun and Nazrul Islam. The accused persons withdrew the money from their bank accounts. Following the withdrawal, a joint team raided at their houses and succeeded in arresting them.

The officers of Keshiary police station applied for four days of transit remand at the ACJM Court Siliguri and allowed three days for further investigation.

Meanwhile, New Jalpaiguri police also arrested another person named Md Mehbub (30), resident of Naukaghat in connection with the Tab money scam. Seven people have been arrested from Siliguri till now in connection with the scam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)