Alanthurai, January 2: The body of a 34-year-old woman who went missing around 15 days ago has been recovered from a well in Coimbatore, the Alandurai Police on Monday.

According to the Police, the victim, identified as Subashree (34), went missing on December 18 after attending an eight-day yoga programme at Isha yoga centre. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Goes Missing From Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Body Recovered From Well.

The woman's husband had filed a missing person's complaint on December 19, when he could not find her at the yoga centre after the programme. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination. The body was later handed over to the family members, Alandurai Police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Missing Woman’s Dead Body Found Inside Neighbour’s Septic Tank in Amroha.

Further details are awaited. After the incident came to light, members of the Tamil community and local organisations have also called for a protest against the Yoga Centre.

