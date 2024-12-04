New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party MP from Nandyal constituency, Byreddy Shabari wrote to Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar urging the Centre to include 'Beda Budaga Jangam' caste in the list of Scheduled Caste.

Shabari, in the letter, said that the Beda Budaga Jangam caste is a nomadic community with unique cultural and anthropological characteristics, having migrated to various border regions in search of livelihoods.

She added that the community, for centuries, "they've preserved their heritage through folk arts," but their nomadic lifestyle has "hindered integration" into village societies, leaving them vulnerable and marginalized.

"I write to you on behalf of the Beda Budaga Jangam community of Andhra Pradesh, a historically marginalized group, in dire need of justice and inclusion in the Scheduled Caste (SC) list at the central level," she said in the letter.

"The Beda Budaga Jangam caste is a nomadic community, distinct in its anthropological and cultural traits, whose ancestors migrated to various bordering regions in pursuit of livelihoods. For centuries, they have been performing folk arts, but due to their nomadic lifestyle, they have not integrated into any particular village society. This has left the community in a severely vulnerable position with no social status, economic power, or political representation. Their struggles have continued, and the community remains backwards in education and extremely poor," Shabari added.

She said that the Andhra Pradesh government approved the inclusion of the community in the SC list and addressed their reservation rights. However, despite these efforts and approvals at the state level, the community still awaits final approval from the Government of India.

"Recognizing their plight, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has made a committed effort to ensure justice for the Beda Budaga Jangam caste. The state government passed a resolution in 2019 and 2023, approving the inclusion of the community in the SC list and addressing their reservation rights. This was supported by the ethnographic studies of the community. In particular, the most recent proposal was forwarded to the central government vide Letter No. 7297/SW-CV/2008 dated 06-10-2023, under which a report was submitted for the amendment of the Regional Differences Act 2002 of 61, to provide scheduled reservation rights to the Beda Budaga Jangam caste," she said.

"However, despite these efforts and approvals at the state level, the community still awaits final approval from the Government of India. I respectfully urge your kind attention and intervention in this matter, ensuring that the long-standing issue is addressed, and the rightful inclusion of the Beda Budaga Jangam caste in the Scheduled Caste list is granted," Shabari added.

The Nandyal MP said that the inclusion of the Beda Budaga Jangam community in the SC list will not only correct the historical injustices but also provide them with much-needed social and economic upliftment.

"This inclusion will not only correct the historical injustices faced by this community but will also provide them with the much-needed social and economic upliftment, bringing light into the lives of these nomadic Dalits, who have suffered for generations. It is my earnest hope that justice will be served to the Beda Budaga Jangam caste, and their constitutional rights will finally be restored," she said.

"I sincerely request you to expedite the necessary action in this regard and accept the proposal submitted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh," Shabari added in the letter. (ANI)

