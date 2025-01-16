Amaravati, Jan 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday stated that the ruling party achieving a membership of over one crore is a matter of immense pride.

Naidu described it as a significant milestone in political party membership drives.

Also Read | Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Karnataka: Bike-Borne Robbers Shoot Dead ATM Cash Vehicle Guard in Bidar City (Watch Video).

“It is a matter of great pride that TDP membership registration crossed one crore (1,00,52,598). This is a great record in political parties' membership registration,” he said in a post on X.

The TDP chief extended his congratulations to all party supporters for achieving this target, adding that it gave him immense satisfaction.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Approved by PM Narendra Modi: Here's Timeline and Key Facts.

He also commended IT Minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for implementing various welfare programmes for TDP activists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)