Patna (Bihar) [India], January 5 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, early on Sunday morning, sat down with protesting students who have been demonstrating against the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) exam, urging that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav should lead the protest as he is a "tall" leader and also the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Kishor was responding to remarks made by the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. He stated that Yadav, being the LoP, should have taken the lead in the protest instead of him.

Also Read | Jagdeep Singh, CEO of QuantumScape, Is World's Highest-Paid Employee With Annual Salary of INR 17,500 Crore, Here's How Much He Earns per Day.

"He (Tejashwi Yadav) is a tall leader. He is also the LoP. He should have led the protests. I have been telling them to lead the protest. We will step aside. He said that he was coming to Gandhi Maidan with five lakh people. Students (and their issues) should be talked about. Politics can happen whenever. We don't have any party banner here. We care about the agenda of the students," the Jan Suraaj founder told reporters.

Amid dense fog post-midnight at around 1:00 AM, Kishor extended his solidarity and was seen protesting along with the students who have been demanding the cancellation of the BPSC examination.

Also Read | Delhi Fog, Weather Update: Flight, Train Services Disrupted Again As Think Layer of Fog Envelopes National Capital, AQI Remains in 'Very Poor' Category (Watch Videos).

"This is not a dharna. This is the passion of the people of Bihar to better their conditions, to secure a better future. In this cold weather, some are singing and you can see people from across the board sitting here. I am tired of answering accusations. Look around, and spot the vanity van if you can. We will sleep here too," Kishor said.

Addressing concerns about his health amid his fast unto death, Kishor said, "I will not get sick so soon. I am fine as of now. My throat is a bit irked. That's about it. The doctors have told me to sleep. Nothing serious."

Earlier, Yadav on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the issue of BPSC protest. Speaking to ANI, he accused the independent movement of students of being politicised and said that these people joining the protest were the B team of the BJP.

"It is being completely politicised. We feel that the people of Bihar will have to recognise these people who are the BJP's 'B' team and are trying to crush this independent movement. This is highly condemnable," he said.

On the controversy surrounding Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor's vanity van, Yadav stated, "An attempt was made to end the movement. Actors sit in the vanity van and the producer and the director make them sit, we know who is the producer who the director is, and why the actor was made to sit. Everyone knows."

The students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)