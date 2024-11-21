Rangareddy, November 21: A 24-year-old man died by suicide in the Rangareddy district of Telangana, said police on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 7.30 pm under the limits of Madhapur police station in the Rangareddy district.

The police officials have shifted the body of the deceased in the hospital for further medical procedures. The police have registered a case in this regard however, the cause of the suicide is yet to be known. Telangana Shocker: Class 9 Student of BC Welfare Residential School in Sangareddy Ends Life by Hanging From Ceiling.

According to the police officials," 24-year-old Vanga Naveen Reddy died by suicide by falling from the 13th floor of the Mind Space building last night at 7:30 PM. We have registered a case, and the deceased's body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the cause of suicide is underway." An investigation is underway in the case. Further details are awaited.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

