Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the Social Welfare Residential School at Chilkoor on Saturday as part of the "Uniform Diet Programme", according to an official press release.

After visiting the school, the Chief Minister said, "The state government is striving to upgrade students' skills and make them active partners in the reconstruction of Telangana. I extend my gratitude to everyone for instilling confidence that government residential schools can also groom talented students."

Addressing misconceptions, he stated, "There is a widespread belief that students from private institutions are more talented than those from government schools. The People's Government is working hard to dispel such misconceptions."

CM Reddy highlighted the history and impact of residential schools, saying, "PV Narasimha Rao first introduced the concept of residential schools in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. Many students from these schools have gone on to become IAS and IPS officers. For instance, TGPSC Chairman B Venkatesham and former Commission Chairman Mahendar Reddy are among those who studied in these schools and achieved great success. Numerous prominent individuals have excelled in their respective fields after attending residential schools."

He also noted, "The state government is committed to instilling complete confidence among SC, ST, BC, and minority students. We are determined to reform the education system and raise educational standards. Previous governments neglected diet, cosmetics, and infrastructure in government schools."

Speaking on reforms, he added, "Our government has significantly increased diet and cosmetic allowances, with a 40% hike in diet charges and a 200% increase in cosmetic charges to address rising prices and student needs. This is an unprecedented step in the country, undertaken only in Telangana."

"Currently, 23 lakh students study in 26,000 government schools, while 33 lakh students are enrolled in 11,000 private schools," CM Reddy observed. He questioned, "Are private school teachers more qualified than government teachers? Why are we unable to produce multi-talented students? Isn't this our responsibility to address?"

Highlighting the importance of education, he said, "For me, welfare and development are like two eyes. Spending on education is an investment in the future, not an expenditure. Over the past 70 years, what have we learned? Why are we not planning ahead for the next academic year? We must introspect and find lasting solutions--it is our responsibility, and we cannot shirk it."

Referring to a recent tragedy, he remarked, "A girl recently died of food poisoning, and her grieving parents must have suffered immensely. Both rich and poor parents care deeply for their children. They trust us and send their children to hostels. We must ensure such incidents do not recur by taking proper precautions."

The Chief Minister announced several initiatives, stating, "Officials have been instructed to release funds through the green channel by the 10th of every month. The task of stitching school uniforms has been assigned to Women Self-Help Groups, and the stitching fee has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 75."

He added, "We are providing free electricity to all government schools and have directed officials and public representatives to visit residential schools two to three times a week. To address unemployment, the government has upgraded 75 ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres in collaboration with Tata Company. Additionally, skill development training is being provided through Young India Skills University, which serves as a national model."

Looking to the future, CM Reddy said, "The government is ready to establish a Young India Sports University and a Sports Academy to help win medals at the 2028 Olympics. World boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and international cricketer Mohammed Siraj have been given government jobs to encourage sports. I urge students to excel in sports and refine their skills."

He also emphasised the role of teachers, stating, "Teachers should inspire students to excel in various talents. The government is prepared to provide the necessary training facilities. We are setting up Young India Integrated Residential Schools in every assembly constituency to compete with corporate institutions. Providing quality education with basic facilities is our responsibility, and spending on education is an investment for future generations."

He concluded, "I will visit residential schools during every official state tour. Stringent action will be taken against those failing to perform their duties. Officials have been instructed to empower students to monitor the quality of food they consume daily and establish message management committees involving students." (ANI)

