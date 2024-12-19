Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders on Thursday staged a protest at the Ambedkar Statue in Telangana Assembly premises against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Parliament and said that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes case should be filed against his statements.

TPCC Chief and Congress MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the statements made by Amit Shah in parliament are "not excusable."

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

"The statements made by Amit Shah in parliament are not excusable. It has damaged the hearts of many people in our country. The congress strongly demands that Amit Shah be immediately dismissed from the Cabinet," Goud said.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately dismiss Amit Shah from the BJP.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dharavi's Upper-Floor Residents Included in Slum Rehabilitation Authority Scheme.

"Entire Dalit organisation and weaker section will file a police case against Amit Shah. An SC/ST case should be filed against his statements. Telangana Congress party has a single demand - We request PM Narendra Modi to immediately dismiss Amit Shah from the BJP. Like our CM said yesterday, A JPC should investigate Amit Shah-Modi-Adani's friendship. Why is the TRS quiet even after Amit Shah criticised Ambedkar?" Prabhakar said.

Meanwhile, INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Many MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav were seen wearing blue clothes as a mark of protest against the Home Minister's remarks.

This criticism followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha, where Shah reportedly said, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)