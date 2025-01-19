Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) MD NVS Reddy along with senior engineers and technical consultants on Sunday inspected Metro Rail corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet, to resolve some of the technical issues in alignment, Press Release by Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) said.

Due to the steep curvature of the road from Paradise to Bowenpally along the airport boundary and the insistence of Airport authorities, HMDA is taking its elevated corridor's alignment below the runway of Begumpet airport (Tadbund/Bowenpally side) for about 600 mtrs through a tunnel.

However, dropping the Metro corridor which will be at a good height at double elevation level over the planned HMDA elevated corridor down into a tunnel and again raising it to double elevated level after the end of the tunnel would pose several engineering complications for Metro Rail construction.

To resolve this complication and also to develop a world-class integrated Metro rail hub at JBS, CM A Revanth Reddy asked HAML MD to examine the feasibility of combining both Paradise-Medchal; and JBS-Shamirpet Metro corridors initially and split it into two corridors of Medchal and Shamirpet thereafter.

Keeping the suggestion of CM in mind, the MD and his team walked on different roads of the Cantonment area to find the best possible Metro rail alignment.

These roads included JBS-Secunderabad Club Road, Staff Road (Picket KV School Road), Mudfort Road, Tivoli JN Road, Diamond Point JN-Centre Point JN-Hasmathpet JN-Bowenpally (Sarojini Pulla Reddy bungalow) road; Tadbund-Anjaneya Swamy temple road, Tadbund jn-Airport office jn-Bowenpally check-post road etc.

During the inspection NVS Reddy gave the following directives to his team-the pros and cons of all the alternative roads shall be evaluated to avoid steep curves, the need to take the alignment underground below the airport, and to minimize the acquisition of private properties, the alignment shall cater to as many residential colonies as possible, tentative station locations and availability of vacant State Government/Defence lands in their vicinity to be identified for better parking and other passenger facilities.

During the inspection, it is found advantageous to combine both the Metro corridors in the beginning at JBS. This way, the need to take the Metro alignment through a tunnel below the airport and its consequent engineering complications can be avoided; and the alignment can be joined at NH jn at the end of Bowenpally (adjacent to Sarojini Pulla Reddy bungalow) road. Thereafter, metro pillars and viaducts can be constructed on the already widened service road median without disturbing the NH flyovers which are under construction.

This will also have the advantage of providing a direct link for the Medchal corridor with the airport corridor, establishing an end-to-end 60 km Metro corridor of Medchal-JBS-MGBS-Chandrayangutta-Airport link. Regarding the JBS-Shamirpet Metro alignment, it is feasible to straight away extend it from the existing first Metro pillar near Secunderabad Club as a double elevated structure over the proposed HMDA elevated corridor on Karimnagar Highway which is being widened by HMDA, the press release further said.

The MD also indicated that plans will be prepared to develop JBS as a mega Metro hub to cater to the commuting and other needs of residents of Secunderabad and northern parts of the city, apart from those who are coming from northern Telangana districts as advised by the CM, by pooling in about 30 acres of land belonging to the State Government and the Defence authorities in the vicinity of JBS.

Chief Project Manager B Anand Mohan, General Managers B N Rajeshwar, M Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and A Balakrishna, Dy.CE (Railways) J N Gupta and other senior officers also participated in the inspection. (ANI)

