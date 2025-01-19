Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): Following a tip-off from the Commissioner's Task Force, the South-East Zone team, Hyderabad along with Chaderghat Police apprehended one person in possession of contraband Dry Ganja in Hyderabad under the limits of Chaderghat Police Station on Saturday evening, DCP, South-East Zone, Hyderabad said.

The peddler has been identified as Raju Jat alias Raju (aged 35 years) working as an Ice cream vendor and resident of Ramagundam.

62 Kg of dry Ganja valued at Rs 15,50,000 and a mobile phone was seized from him. Two other accused are still at large.

Hyderabad police revealed that, for the last five years he had been supplying Ganja to his customers. Police said that he purchased Ganja from one Subhash resident of Chitrakonda in Odisha and supplied the same to his known customer Purushotham resident of Rajura (V), Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Zone, Hyderabad, Patil Kantilal Subhash said, "A few days back Purushotham placed an order of 62 kgs Ganja with him. On January 11, 2025, he went to Chitrakonda, Odisha, Malkangiri and purchased 62 Kgs of Ganja from Subash and came to Ramagundam on the same day. Yesterday on Saturday he came to Hyderabad by private bus. and he was standing at Post office lane, near Naigonda crossroads. Chaderghat, Hyderabad to go to Kachiguda Railway station in an auto. From there he wanted to go to Chandrapur by train. Meanwhile, Police caught him along with contraband."

Police said that previously he was involved in similar cases and lodged in jail.

Police further said that other accused persons namely Subhash from Odisha and Purushotham from Chandrapur, Maharashtra were yet to be apprehended. (ANI)

