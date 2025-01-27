Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 27 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha criticised the Congress-led Telangana government over the multiple incidents of communal violence in the state describing it as "severe violations of the Constitution."

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha said, "In Telangana, we are witnessing severe violations of the Constitution. There have been riots in Asifabad. Unfortunately, in the last 13 months of Congress rule, every month there is either one or two communal violence incidents. This is an unfortunate case because Telangana never witnessed anything like this before."

Kavitha also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for speaking of upholding the Constitution and said he should visit Telangana to speak with the affected people.

"I see Mr. Rahul Gandhi talking about lofty ideals, upholding the Constitution. He carries a pocket Constitution wherever he goes. I appreciate the effort that he's putting in, but I do want him to understand that wherever he can immediately implement his lofty ideals, he should pay more attention. He should come to Telangana. He should see how his chief minister is acting against his own party's ideals," Kavitha said.

Kavitha highlighted the lack of response from the Telangana Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to the recent violence in the region.

"Muslim and Hindu homes were burned. Their shops were destroyed. Their livelihoods were lost. The chief minister has not visited. The deputy chief minister has not visited. For two months, there was no internet provided, and no national media coverage. It was only the local politicians who tried to help," the BRS MLC further stated.

Kavitha also accused Congress of not honouring BR Ambedkar, and asked what has the party done to protect the constitutional rights.

"There is a 125-feet statue of Ambedkar installed by KCR ji. It is one of the largest statues in the country. But in the last 13 months, the Congress government has not even gone to garland it. The chief minister doesn't find five minutes to honor this statue right in the middle of Hyderabad, next to the secretariat. This is not just an insult to KCR or BRS but to the towering personality of Dr BR Ambedkar."

She added, "The Congress party now claims that Amit Shah has insulted Ambedkar. But what are they doing here? When it comes to protecting the rights of the Constitution, they are not doing anything. BRS has always been on the right side of the issue, respecting the Constitution and people's sentiments. We want the Congress party to do the same." (ANI)

