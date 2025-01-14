Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 14 (ANI): Two individuals were hacked to death at an abandoned stone crusher in Puppalguda area of Rangareddy district, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the Cyberabad Police Commiserate Public Relations Officer, "A case of double murder took place in hillocks, and probably took place on the night of January 11 at an abandoned stone crusher in Puppalguda."

The official said that the victims were found dead in a desolate area near an abandoned stone crusher.

"A man aged between 25 and 30 years, who seems to be a labourer, was stabbed and smashed his head with a boulder to death. At about 60 meters distance, a woman aged about 25-30 yrs was also killed by hitting on her head with a boulder," said the official.

"The male deceased was identified as Ankit Saket. Further investigation is underway," said the police.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

