Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has received a fresh spell of snowfall, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harvinder Singh announced on Thursday. According to the official, the precipitation, limited to the upper reaches of Doda, will bring relief to the region's horticulture and agriculture sectors.

The Bhaderwah valley in Doda received a fresh spell of snowfall during the day, as did the adjacent region of Bhalessa, which was blanketed in pristine white. Meanwhile, Poonch, another district in the Jammu division, also received fresh snow.

"This is the second spell of snowfall, and the general public, farmers, and orchard owners are ecstatic. The snowfall is especially beneficial for the region's crops, as it provides essential moisture and protection from harsh weather conditions. In fact, snowfall is crucial for the health and productivity of crops, particularly in regions with cold climates," Doda's DC Singh told ANI.

He, however, also noted the usual risks associated with fresh snowfall, saying the snowfall brings with it "the risk of accidents and disruptions". DC Singh has instructed all departments to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure public safety.

The vehicles department has been specifically advised to take extreme precautions, as the roads become slippery and icy after snowfall, increasing the chance of accidents, he said.

The official further pointed out that the plains of Doda have witnessed rainfall, saying, "People of Doda are reporting that the plains of the district have received rainfall, which has led to a significant drop in temperature."

"As a result, the entire district is experiencing a surge in cold weather... The rainfall in the plains of Doda has caused the temperature to plummet, making the weather colder," the DC added.

Competing healthily with spells of snowfall in Kashmir valley, following the restoration of the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot National Highway, a large number of tourists thronged to Bhaderwah region of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Guldanda meadow, after it received heavy snowfall earlier in January.

Guldanda, which is located at almost 10,000 feet altitude, has become a popular destination for visitors from across the country. In the past year, over 5 lakh tourists visited various parts of Bhaderwah, according to the Publicity Officer of the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA), Aamir Rafique. (ANI)

