Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): Congress MLA from Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat, on Sunday said that while every right-thinking citizen wants to see an end to terrorism, it is equally important to ensure that innocent people do not suffer and democratic institutions are not weakened in the process.

"Who is not against terrorism? We always say terrorism must come to an end, but what we say is that there should be no collateral damage and popular government must not be undermined. These things are related, but they are never discussed..." Bhat told ANI.

Meanwhile, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the Union government is working to develop the Union Territory.

"A meeting was held with the party MLAs... BJP won 29 seats from here, so all the party MLAs wanted to meet him, which is why the meeting took place on Sunday. All the MLAs expressed their gratitude that the country's government, Modi's government, is working very well for the development of Jammu-Kashmir," Chugh told ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Sunday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).

He was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

In a post on X, J-K LG Sinha said, "Welcomed Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on his arrival at Jammu."During his visit, Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting in the Union Territory to assess the current law and order scenario.

Senior officials from the J-K Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and intelligence agencies will likely attend the meeting.

Discussions are expected to focus on counter-terrorism operations, cross-border infiltration attempts, and the overall security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

