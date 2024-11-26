New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country's Constitution is a vibrant, constantly flowing stream that is a guide for the present and future of the country.

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, PM Modi said his government has taken steps for the welfare of people in line with the spirit of Constitution and is focusing on ensuring the ease of living for citizens.

PM Modi also said referred to the Mumbai terror attack in 2008 on this day and said the terrorist organisations challenging the security of India will get befitting reply.

"This is the 75th year of the Indian Constitution - it is a matter of immense pride for the country. I bow to the Constitution and all the members of the Constituent Assembly. We cannot forget that today is also the anniversary of the terror attack in Mumbai. Those who lost their lives, I pay my homage to them. I also want to reiterate the resolution of the country - every terrorist organisation challenging the security of India will get befitting reply," he said.

He said there was a time when senior citizens had to prove by visiting banks that they are alive.

"The country is focusing on ensuring the ease of living for its citizens. Once, the senior citizens who used to get pensions were supposed to prove in the bank that they were alive. However, today, senior citizens have the facility of a Digital Life Certificate from their home. Around 1.5 crore senior citizens have benefited from this facility," he said.

PM Modi urged people to live by the spirit of 'Nation First'.

"Dr Rajendra Prasad in his speech in the constituent assembly said - India needs nothing but a group of 50 honest people who keep The country's interest ahead of theirs...I tried to follow the dignity that the Constitution has asked from me, I haven't tried to do encroachment," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also referred to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana which now also covers citizens above 70 years of age.

"Today it looks easy that people have access to tap water, but even after 75 years of independence, only 3 crore houses had this facility... in the original copy of the constitution, lord Ram, mother Sita...have their images in it. The images symbolising Indian culture are there so that they can keep us reminded about human values. These human values are the foundation of policies and decisions of today's India," he said.

PM Modi referred to challenge to the Constitution through Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government. He also referred to scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by his government in 2019.

"We have seen the Emergency in the country - our Constitution has faced this challenge that arose before democracy. It's the power of the constitution, that today, in Jammu and Kashmir, Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution is fully implemented," he said.

PM Modi said India is going through a huge phase of transformation, and the Constitution of India is showing the path.

"Our Constitution has lived up to every expectation and need of the country. It's due to the power of the Constitution that, today, the Constitution of Baba Saheb has been implemented completely in Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time, the Constitution Day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir Today, India is going through a huge phase of transformation, and the Constitution of India is showing us the path. It has become a guiding light for us," he said.

"During the constituent assembly's debate - Babasaheb Ambedkar had said - 'Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document. Its spirit is always the spirit of age'," he added.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna presented a painting made by a prisoner, lodged in Tihar jail, to PM Modi during the Constitution Day celebrations.

The Prime Minister also released the Annual Report of Indian Judiciary 2023-24, on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)