Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 20 (ANI): Three alleged drug traffickers from Bihar were arrested with 21.3 kg of cannabis at Agartala Railway Station, according to an official release.

According to the release, in a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), the individuals were arrested at Agartala Railway Station on the evening of January 19 from platform 1. The arrests were made just before the departure of the Rani Kamalapati Express.

The detained suspects, identified as Shambhu Paswan (38), Niranjan Kumar (20), and Shanti Devi (38), are from Samastipur district in Bihar. Authorities seized 21.3 kg of dry cannabis, concealed in three separate bags, during the operation, the release said.

As per the release, the suspects reportedly intended to transport the contraband to another state by train. Upon questioning, they admitted to having smuggled cannabis in a similar fashion to other states on at least four to five previous occasions. They also provided information about a larger criminal network operating near Agartala Railway Station.

The estimated market value of the seized cannabis in other states is approximately Rs 2.1 lakh. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act at the Agartala GRP Police Station. Authorities have intensified their investigation and expect further arrests as they dismantle the larger trafficking operation.

The three accused will be presented before the Hon'ble Court on January 20. Further updates on the investigation are expected as authorities continue their efforts to crack down on this illegal trade

On January 11, the Agartala GR police station, in collaboration with the Agartala Railway Protection Force (RPF), arrested two individuals, a man and a woman, at the Agartala railway station on charges related to a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case

The accused duo, identified as Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Nazmul (20) and Shaheena Akhtar (30), were allegedly involved in trafficking narcotics across state borders using long-distance trains.

During the operation, authorities seized a total of Rs 8.3 lakh in cash from the accused, suspected to be proceeds from drug transactions. (ANI)

