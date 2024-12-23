Pilibhit (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Three criminals allegedly involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur were injured in an encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police here early Monday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur, police said.

The encounter took place in the Puranpur area here.

Amitabh Yash, Director General (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh Police said the trio was involved in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

"The three sustained serious injuries in the encounter and were immediately rushed to CHC Puranpur for treatment," he said.

Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from them, he said.

"The situation on the ground is under control and legal proceedings are underway," Yash said.

