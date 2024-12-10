Dehradun, Dec 10 (PTI) Three members of a family from Delhi died on Tuesday after the car they were travelling fell into a gorge in the Satpuli area of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Singh Negi (59), his wife Champa Devi (57) and their 26-year-old son Gaurav, they said.

Also Read | One Nation, One Subscription To Be Launched on January 1, 2025; Know Key Objectives of Government's ONOS Initiative (Video).

The accident occurred at Dwarikhal near Gumkhal while the family was on their way from Delhi to their ancestral village, Kuthargaon, in Pauri district.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the car which then plunged into a 300-meter deep gorge, killing all three passengers instantly.

Also Read | Chennamaneni Ramesh Citizenship Issue: Telangana High Court Imposes INR 30 Lakh Penalty on Former MLA for Concealing German Citizenship.

An SDRF team swiftly arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies from the gorge using ropes and stretchers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)