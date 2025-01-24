Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday announced that tickets for the February 9 day-night cricket ODI match between India and England, will be available online from February 2.

Odisha sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj made the announcement after he reviewed the preparations for the mega event at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The minister said arrangements have been made for selling 4,000 tickets online and the process will begin on February 2.

He also said tickets will be sold from the counters on February 5 and 6.

The minister said a fan park will be set up within the Barabati stadium this time.

This initiative aims to enhance the match-day experience and entertain the spectators.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday became the first one to purchase a ticket for the India-England ODI.

