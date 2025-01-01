New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): India's tobacco exports are projected to grow by over 8 per cent this year, crossing Rs 13,000 crore, according to a senior government official. In 2023-24, outbound shipments stood at Rs 12,005.89 crore.

Rajesh Agrawal, additional secretary of the Department of Commerce, highlighted that the Tobacco Board has implemented several measures to enhance farmers' income. India, the world's second-largest tobacco producer after China, is also the second-largest exporter of unmanufactured tobacco in quantity terms, following Brazil.

"Tobacco exports contribute significantly to India's foreign exchange earnings. This year, we are set to surpass Rs 13,000 crore. Over the last five years, the income of tobacco farmers has doubled," Agrawal said.

The Tobacco Board supports 80,000-85,000 registered farmers by providing assistance to produce quality tobacco that meets international standards. It operates 26 auction platforms across Andhra Pradesh (16) and Karnataka (10), the two leading tobacco-producing states.

Last year, India produced 300 million kilograms of tobacco. The government regulates production levels, aiming to maintain it at around 270 million kilograms.

In addition to tobacco, the Commerce Ministry is working to boost food exports by enhancing the country's food testing infrastructure. Nitin Kumar Yadav, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, said the Export Inspection Council (EIC) has initiated a comprehensive study to identify gaps in food testing infrastructure for exports.

"While significant measures have been taken, we are conducting a deeper analysis of commodities and regions. The study will conclude in 2-3 months, and we will then present a comprehensive plan to strengthen our infrastructure holistically," Yadav stated. (ANI)

