Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked officials to appoint transgender persons as traffic volunteers at high-traffic areas in the city.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, said the services of transgenders should be utilised like home guards at traffic signals to prevent violations, an official release said late on Thursday.

He also suggested deployment of transgender people during 'drunk and drive' checks.

The officials have been asked to finalise a special dress code for transgenders and also salary along the lines of home guards.

The CM directed the officials to implement the decision on an experimental basis at the earliest.

