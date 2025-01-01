Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) People on Wednesday paid homage to the victims of the 2023 Dhangri terrorist attack in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir while their families reiterated their demand for justice.

Seven people were killed and 13 injured when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire in Dhangri village on January 1 last year. They also left behind an improvised explosive device (IED) which went off the next morning.

A condolence meeting was organised at Dhangri Chowk. Special prayers were held for those who were killed in the attack and people paid tributes to them.

Later, the victims' families held a rally and raised slogans demanding justice.

"Our best investigation agencies are probing the case but we are still waiting for justice," said Saroj Bala, who lost her two sons in the attack.

She claimed that during her meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders she was assured that the victims' families would get justice but these assurances remain unfulfilled.

