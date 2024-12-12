India News | Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates the Opening Ceremony of 68th National School Games of Judo

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the opening ceremony of the 68th National School Games for Judo (Under-17 Girls) at NSRCC, Netaji Chowmuhani in Agartala.

The competition, which will take place from December 12 to 15, will feature talent at the national level and will feature 31 teams, comprising representatives from 27 states and four organisations.

Approximately 350 players, coaches, and managers are attending. Tripura's athletes have consistently excelled, earning medals in previous editions of the National School Games and Khelo India Youth Games.

This prestigious tournament features delegations from 27 states and four additional organizations, including schools and sports groups, making up a total of 31 teams.

Achievements from previous competitions include a bronze medal in the 65th National School Games (2019-20), and in the 66th edition (2022-23), one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

The 67th edition (2023-24) saw one gold, one silver, and four bronze medals. Similarly, in the Khelo India Youth Games, athletes secured medals consistently across editions.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha further said all the facilities are arranged for the convenience of participants.

"To ensure a top-notch experience for all participants, all new amenities have been arranged with new international-standard judo mats. We are also dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for the 31 teams, including the 27 state delegations, to ensure their comfort and success," he said.

The Sports Department ensured top-tier amenities, including international-standard judo mats, to create a welcoming environment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state government is contemplating a plan to open a women's university in the state.

"Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) is a prominent name in technical education in the state. Tripura is gradually advancing in the field of education. There are ongoing discussions about establishing a Women's University in the state. If there is goodwill and sound planning, it can be achieved. Additionally, we must remain vigilant in the fight against drugs," he said.

CM Saha made these remarks while inaugurating a blood donation camp and the newly constructed auditorium at Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), Narsingarh, Agartala. Speaking at the event, CM Saha emphasized the significance of having an auditorium in educational institutions, highlighting that it serves as a vital platform for various programs and student activities. (ANI)

