Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 20 (ANI): In an effort to bridge the skills gap in emerging technology sectors by modernizing training facilities and significantly enhancing the employability of Industrial Training Institute graduates, the Tripura state government and Tata Technologies signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Wednesday for the upgradation of 19 ITIs in the state.

The MoA signing event was held in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha, Minister of Industries and Commerce Santana Chakma, and Minister of State for Industries and Commerce Brisaketu Debbarma at TFTI, Agartala.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said it was indeed a happy day for the state as the Department of Industries and Commerce signed the agreement with Tata Technologies Limited.

"We have 19 ITIs that will be upgraded. It has been a long time since they last upgraded. In these ITIs, students have been engaged in physical and mechanical work. Those who graduated have not benefited from exposure to the latest technology. So, we want to upgrade these facilities. At present, with the pace of development and the skills needed across various sectors, the absence of computerized machinery was a significant gap," he said.

Saha mentioned that according to the agreement, infrastructure will also be developed.

He informed that Tata Technologies will bear 86pc of the cost, amounting to more than Rs 570 crores, while the State Government will contribute 14%, amounting to over Rs 112 crores.

"A total of Rs 683.27 crores will be spent. We have been in discussions with them for a long time. PM Modi also wants no state to be left behind. We are working in the same direction and have been in constant touch with Tata Technologies. They will work for five years. We have also made provisions for teacher training and maintenance. Teachers from Tata Technologies will also be involved. Skilled people are in high demand, and the large youth population in our country is our strength. Previously, due to the lack of such technologies, people were not interested, but now, with these upgrades, students will come. We are offering numerous courses, and this initiative is set to boost industries as well," he said. (ANI)

