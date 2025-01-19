Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 19 (ANI): The week-long celebrations of the 151st anniversary of Tripura Police continue to honour the service and contributions of state police personnel, reinforcing the government's dedication to their welfare and the state's security, a release said.

Tripura Police Week 2025 commenced on January 16 with Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiling an ambitious modernization plan for the state's law enforcement.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Amitav Ranjan, DGP, Tripura Police stated, "Every year, we celebrate Tripura Police Week with immense pride. This year, we have organized various programs, including drawing competitions and initiatives where children act as Officer-in-Charge for a day."

"We have also planned unique initiatives where children will participate, such as giving them an opportunity to act as an Officer-in-Charge (OC) for a day and take pictures," he said.

These are outreach programs designed to showcase police activities. These initiatives continue throughout the year, he said.

"Last year, we conducted similar programs in small villages and marketplaces. We addressed important issues like cyber awareness, human trafficking, drug abuse, and other topics, educating and sensitizing the public. Today's event, the 'Sit and Draw' competition, was a significant and well-received program. I encouraged the children to dream big, work towards their goals, and move forward with confidence," he added.

The following day, an art and craft exhibition was inaugurated at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, featuring 252 pieces created by police personnel. The exhibition, which offers a glimpse into the artistic talents of officers, is part of efforts to highlight their multifaceted contributions beyond official duties.

During the Police Week Parade-2025, CM Saha commended the police force for achieving a 19.3% reduction in crime in 2024, marking the lowest crime rate in a decade. He also announced enhancements in allowances for rations, uniforms, and dearness, emphasizing the government's focus on police welfare. (ANI)

