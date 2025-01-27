New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the centre is trying to increase the profit for farmers and that efforts are underway to increase production, reduce the cost of production, give a fair price for the production, and compensate in case of loss.

"On Republic Day, farmers also participate in the parade. Our farmer brothers and sisters from across the country have come here to participate in the parade and are very happy. We are trying under the leadership of the Prime Minister to increase the profit for farmers. Many efforts are going on to increase production, reduce the cost of production, give a fair price for the production, and compensate in case of loss...Proposals for the rationalization of subsidies have also come from the farmers, so the Agriculture Ministry is taking many measures for farmers..." said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan took a potshot at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi ahead of their visit to Indore's Mhow, the birthplace of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Chouhan accused the Congress party of consistently insulting Ambedkar and failing to honour his legacy during their rule in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan advised Kharge and Gandhi to apologise before Babasaheb's memorial.

In a post on X, Chouhan wrote, "Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, you both are coming to Mhow today; do visit the grand memorial at the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Mhow, which has been built by the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Along with this, also apologise by closing your eyes in front of Baba Saheb's memorial because you and your party always insulted Baba Saheb. After independence, Congress governments ruled Madhya Pradesh for decades but Congress neither held any event at his birthplace nor thought about building a memorial." (ANI)

