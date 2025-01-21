Agartala, Jan 21 (PTI) Two drug traffickers were apprehended with yaba tablets valued at Rs 12 crore in West Tripura district, an official release said on Tuesday.

The two were arrested by Assam Rifles personnel at Salbagan area of the district.

"The operation on Monday resulted in the recovery of 60,000 yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 12 crore in the international market," the release said.

The recovered contraband and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation and legal proceedings.

