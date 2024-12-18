Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for staying illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The two men worked as plumbers in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi here, he said.

Based on a tip, the police conducted a raid at the Khoka Compound in Indira Nagar locality of Bhiwandi on Tuesday and apprehended the two persons from a rented house, the official from Bhiwandi Town police station said.

The duo, aged 32 and 40, could not produce any valid documents for their stay in India, he said.

They were arrested and booked under provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act and the Indian Passport Act, the official said.

The house owner was also named as accused in the case, the police added.

