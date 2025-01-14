Janjgir, Jan 14 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne men on Tuesday looted Rs 78.41 lakh from a cash collection van after shooting a security guard in his foot in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm at a liquor shop in Khokhra village under City Kotwali police station limits, a police official said.

Also Read | 90-Hour Work Week Remark: L&T HR Defends SN Subrahmanyan, Says His Comments Were Casual and Taken Out of Context.

The SUV was engaged in the collection of money from liquor shops, he said.

The vehicle had three people on board, including an employee of a private firm contracted for money collection, a security guard, and driver when it reached a liquor shop at Khokhra, he said.

Also Read | Honey Rose Controversy: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Businessman Boby Chemmanur; Says 'Body Shaming Not Acceptable'.

While the employee and driver went inside the shop, the security guard was standing near the vehicle. Suddenly two motorcycle-borne robbers arrived at the spot and fired on the leg of the guard, leaving him injured, the official said.

They took out a box of cash from the vehicle and fled after pointing a gun at bystanders, he said, adding that the robbers later dumped the box in a nearby area after emptying it of Rs 78.41 lakh.

The injured guard was admitted to a hospital, he said.

Police have set up check posts at various locations to trace the robbers, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)