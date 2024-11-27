India News | Two Ragpickers Injured After Explosion in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar), Nov 27 (PTI) Two ragpickers suffered injuries after a plastic bag they tried to open exploded in Bihar's Gaya district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when the victims picked up a plastic bag while collecting scrap materials in the Tel Bigha area, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

“According to witnesses, a minor explosion occurred when both rag pickers tried to open a plastic bag. The police reached the spot and took both victims to the nearest government hospital, where their condition is reported to be out of danger," Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Ashish Kumar Mishra told PTI.

The matter is being investigated. A team of forensic experts collected evidence from the spot, he said.

