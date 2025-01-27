Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): After Uttarakhand became the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that through UCC, an attempt is being made to give equal rights to all citizens of the state, adding that it is not against any religion or sect, there is no question of targeting anyone.

The Chief Minister said that the implementation of UCC will ensure women's empowerment in a "true sense."

Ascertaining the reasons behind excluding the Scheduled Tribes (STs), Uttarakhand CM said that tribes have been excluded to protect them and their rights under Article 342 of the Constitution.

Addressing the event of the launch of UCC, CM Dhami stated, "Uniform Civil Code is a constitutional measure to end discrimination. Through this, an attempt has been made to give equal rights to all citizens. With its implementation, women's empowerment will be ensured in the true sense. Through this, evils like Halala, polygamy, child marriage, triple talaq etc can be completely stopped...We have kept our scheduled tribes mentioned under Article 342 of the Constitution out of this code so that those tribes and their rights can be protected...On this occasion today, I would like to clarify again that the Uniform Civil Code is not against any religion or sect, there is no question of targeting anyone."

Calling it a historic day, the Chief Minister announced that now every year January 27 will be celebrated as 'Uniform Civil Code Day' in Uttarakhand.

"Today is a historic day not only for our state but for the entire country as we are implementing UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the state... Now every year 27th January will be celebrated as Uniform Civil Code Day in Uttarakhand..." he said.

CM Dhami said that by implementing UCC in Uttarakhand, they are paying tribute to the makers of the Constitution, including Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He further gave credit for UCC implementation to the residents of the state.

"...If the credit for this goes to anyone, it goes to the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, who blessed us and formed our government. Today, by implementing UCC in Uttarakhand, we are paying our true tribute to the makers of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and all the respected members of the Constituent Assembly...Uniform Civil Code has been fully implemented in Uttarakhand from this very moment and the constitutional and civil rights of all the citizens of the state of Uttarakhand have become equal and from this very moment, women of all religions have got equal rights..." CM Dhami stated.

Speaking on the marriage provisions, the Chief Minister said that under UCC, a second concurrent marriage is completely prohibited and the minimum age for marriage has been fixed for all religions - 21 years for a boy and 18 years for a girl.

CM Dhami mentioned that registration for live-in relationships has been made mandatory, adding that the registrar will give the information of the couple to their parents and children born through live-in relationships will also be considered to have equal rights in property. Under UCC, daughters have also been given equal property rights in all religions and communities.

He said, "Minimum age for marriage has been made compulsory in all religions - 21 years for a boy and 18 years for a girl. Second marriage is completely prohibited while the husband or wife is alive. Clear laws have also been made in the Uniform Civil Code regarding property division and child rights. Under these laws, daughters have also been given equal property rights in all religions and communities. Children born through live-in relationships will also be considered to have equal rights in property... In this law, registration for live-in relationships has been made mandatory. The registrar will give the information of the couple to their parents, this information will be kept completely confidential...."

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said that the UCC will benefit every person.

"We are fulfilling the promise we made to the people of the state. Today, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code. It will benefit every person," he told ANI.

Uttarakhand has become the first state today to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and CM Dhami has become first citizen to register on the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) portal. (ANI)

