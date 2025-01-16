New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday barred three universities in Rajasthan--OPJS University (Churu), Sunrise University (Alwar), and Singhania University (Jhunjhunu)--from enrolling PhD scholars for the next five years, starting from the academic year 2025-26.

This action follows findings by a UGC Standing Committee, which concluded that the universities had violated the provisions of UGC's PhD Regulations and academic norms.

The Standing Committee, which was constituted to monitor whether Universities are following the procedure and awarding PhD degrees in accordance with the UGC Regulations, examined the data submitted by these universities.

"After analyzing/examining/evaluating the information/data submitted by the Universities, the Standing Committee has found that three Universities did not follow the provisions of the UGC PhD Regulations and also the academic norms for the award of PhD degrees," the UGC notice read.

Although the universities were given the opportunity to provide explanations for their lapses, their responses were deemed unsatisfactory, the notice mentioned.

Based on the committee's recommendations, the UGC has directed the institutions to immediately discontinue admitting PhD students and notified them of the decision.

"Keeping in view the recommendations given by the Standing Committee, it has been decided to debar these three Universities from enrolling scholars under PhD program for the next five years i.e. from the academic year 2025-26 to 2029-30," the notice mentioned.

These three Universities are: OPJS University, Churu, Rajasthan; Sunrise University, Alwar, Rajasthan and Singhania University, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan

The commission has also issued an advisory to prospective students and parents, warning them against enrolling in PhD programs offered by these universities.

Degrees awarded by the institutions during this debarment period will not be recognized for higher education or employment purposes.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar highlighted the critical need for stringent enforcement of academic standards. "Universities should be committed to maintaining the highest standards in PhD programs. UGC will take appropriate action against institutions that fail to follow regulations. We are also in the process of reviewing the quality of PhD programs in other universities, and if they are found violating the regulations, action will be taken against them too," he told ANI.

Kumar stressed the importance of singling out erring institutions to preserve the integrity and global reputation of Indian higher education. He added that such steps are essential to ensure that doctoral programs in the country maintain academic rigour and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of knowledge. (ANI)

