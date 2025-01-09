New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday, during a hearing in the larger conspiracy case, told the Delhi High Court that Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and Meeran Haider gave "identical speeches" against the government on the issue of CAA-NRC.

They tried to create fear in the mind of muslims on the issue of Triple Talaq, Babari Masjid and Kashmir. How can the Kashmir issue be a concern for muslims, it is a national integration concern, Delhi police said.

It was also said by the special public prosecutor (SPP) for Delhi police that each and every protest site was "monitored and controlled" by the students through WhatsApp group Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC).

"WhatsApp Group JCC and JACT were formed on the direction of Umar Khalid," SPP Amit Prasad told the bench of justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur.

SPP further submitted that the direction for the use of women and children was given by Umar Khalid. He met women from Jahangirpuri at jantar Mantar. These women were taken to Jahangirpuri to Shaheen Bagh and thereafter to Jafrabad for protest where stone pelting took place.

It was further submitted that Umar Khalid gave a specific date as to when to take to the roads for the chakka jaam. He started to make phone calls once the violence started on February 24, 2020.

He had a concerted plan to remain out of Delhi during riots so that he would not get trapped, SPP Amit Prasad submitted.

It was also submitted that there is evidence that Umar Khalid had left Delhi in the name of giving a speech in Bihar one day before the violence.

The High Court after hearing arguements at length adjourned the hearing till January 21 and asked Delhi police to file a note on the material against the accused persons. "Give us a bird eye view," the high court said.

During the hearing, Delhi Police referred to the statement of many protected witnesses and submitted that Asif Iqbal recieved an order from Umar Khalid. Saiful Islam said that he recieved instructions from Umar Khalid and Nadeem Khan.

JCC was formed on the direction of Umar Khalid and Nadeem Khan, Delhi Police Submitted.

Delhi police referred to the statement of Romeo, who said Umar Khalid also came to Shaheen Bagh and gave a "provocative speech."

Another witness Smith stated that Umar Khalid came to Yameen's house, where he allegedly said, "Even if we have to resort to rioting to pressurise the government on CAA NRC, we are ready. We have collected the arms."

Delhi police referred to the statement of another witness that Bangladeshi women from Jahangirpuri were introduced to Umar Khalid by his father SQR Ilyas. Khalid and SQR Ilyas said that these women needed to be transported to Shaheen Bagh.

SPP Amit Prasad referred to a statement wherein he stated that he was told by Amanullah that as per conspiracy Umar Khalid will not remain in Delhi on February 23.

It was also stated as per statement Umar Khalid and Nadeem Khan through Saiful Islam gave directions to coordinate with the imam of the masjid to make announcements.

"Every direction in the JCC used to come from Umar Khalid and Nadeem Khan," Delhi police referred to the statement.

It was also alleged that Asif Iqbal Tanha and Haider (Meeran) were part of the first phase of violence in December 2019 and again were given a larger role in the second phase. The pattern was the same damage to property public and private and attack on police.

"Why Asif has been granted bail, the bench asked. The SPP submitted that it was challenged before the Supreme Court, and the bail order can't be used as precedent.

Delhi police submitted that 751 FIRs have been registered in riot cases. There were 53 deaths, and 530 people Including 106 policemen were injured. There was mass destruction, injury and killing. Fire call shows the size of arson, damage to property etc. There is a report from DMRC and Authorities.

The court said, "It is not the final hearing of the trial, it is a hearing of bail. It cannot be done like this. Give a bird eye view."

SPP Prasad said that it is important for the court to appreciate the size of violence. When we are looking at the terrorist act, we have to fall within its meaning. The call to fire, and deployment of the ambulance, to show the damage and severity of the offence. Whether the City was held to ransom, SPP argued.

It was further stated that protest sites were strategically formed, monitored and controlled by the students of Jamia. JCC was working on the direction of Umar Khalid. Sharjeel Imam was one active member of this group.

Umar Khalid said that we have to come to the roads. He gave a speech in Amravati and specified the dates for protest during the visit of Donald Trump, the SPP submitted. (ANI)

