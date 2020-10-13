East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in East Godavari district.

According to Krishnamachari, sub-inspector Razole Mandal, the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar has been vandalised in Katrenipadu Lanka village in Razole Mandal of East Godavari district.

"The miscreants broke the nose and ear of Ambedkar's statue late last night. The local Dalit unions noticed the vandalised statue this morning. Later, they held an agitation demanding justice," Krishnamachari told ANI.

Local SC union leaders have filed a complaint regarding the matter.

We will file a case and investigate the matter, Krishnamachari added. (ANI)

